20 December 2016

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland's Presidency Director Killed in Bosasso

Suspected Al shabaab assassins have murdered director of Puntland's presidential palace Aden Gaas Haruse in the northeastern coastal city of Bosasso on Tuesday afternoon, witnesses and police said.

An eyewitness told Radio Shabelle that two men armed with pistols have shot the director several times on head and died on the spot outside a hotel in the heart of Bosasso, the commercial hub of Puntland.

The killers are reportedly fled from the scene immediately after shooting dead Puntland presidency director, before the region's security forces arrived and conducted a manhunt for the suspects.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the murder of Puntland presidency director.

Last week after Al shabaab gunmen have assassinated the deputy commander of Puntland police forces Jamac Sahardiid outside a hotel in Bosasso. The city's security seems to be worsening by the day.

