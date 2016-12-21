20 December 2016

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Woman Killed in West Darfur Robbery

Sirba — A woman was killed in Sirba locality in West Darfur on Sunday evening, as she travelled home from the market to a camp for the displaced. The coordinator of Abu Suruj camp reported to Radio Dabanga that the attack occurred when Gasima Ranja, the mother of three children, was on her way home from Saliba market with five women and three men.

"Four gunmen, riding camels, intercepted the group at 8pm. They tied the three men down and robbed everyone of their money and belongings, totalling SDG26,000 ($3,981)," he said.

Gasima Ranja refused to hand over her belongings. One of the thieves then shot her dead.

A group consisting of local police, the Commissioner of Sirba, and relatives of the victims followed the tracks of the perpetrators. "They led to a herders' settlement, but the herders denied them entry, after which the rescue team turned around," according to the camp coordinator.

