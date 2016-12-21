Namibia: Farmers Pay Workers N$1 900 Average Per Month

THE average basic monthly remuneration for permanent employees on commercial farms during 2016 was N$1 975.

This average salary is based on remuneration packages of 3 497 workers on commercial farms which are highlighted in the Wage Survey Report published by the Agricultural Employers' Association (AEA) this week.

Every second year, the AEA, an affiliate of the Namibia Agricultural Union, conducts a survey to determine the average salary commercial farm workers receive.

Given that the calculated average monthly pay package does not include bonuses, clothing, medicine, school- and hostel fees, pension and social security contributions as well as water and energy (wood/ electricity) costs, these mentioned items are a cost to employers and form part of the employees' benefits, which could bring the total remuneration package of permanent employees on commercial farms to N$3 320 on average.

According to the report, a remuneration package is made up of a cash salary, a cash allowance, dry rations, wet rations, other farm produced foods (these all constitute the monetary remuneration or basic salary) as well as housing, livestock and free transport.

"Whereas the current minimum wage agreement sets N$3,70 per hour as the basic cash wage for a general farm worker, the Wage Report indicates that on average unskilled farm workers received N$6,90 per hour in 2015/16," read the AEA statement.

In details, 78% of permanent employees in this survey receive meat with an average value of N$476 per month and 51% permanent employees receive milk with an average value of N$211 per month as part of their remuneration packages.

"Twenty four percent of permanent employees receive other foods to the value of N$295 per month. These foods presumably include maize meal, vegetables and fruits," the AEA said.

Further details from the report show that a total of 436 farm workers left their place of work within the survey period according to the respondents.

Most of the job terminations are employee-driven and mainly consist of resignations and workplace desertion.

"Twenty four percent of job terminations during the 2015/2016 financial year were due to dismissals mainly due to unauthorised absenteeism and alcohol abuse."

Shocking details from the report show that 40,87% employers reported cases of alcohol and substance abuse that occurred among their employees within the reporting period.

The report further shows that only a small number of employers indicated that their employees are members of a registered workers' union.

About 93% of employers in this survey indicated that their employees receive annual salary increases averaging 11%, the report further shows.