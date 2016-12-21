Namibia: Presidency Mum On Conflict of Interest Queries

STATE House remained tight-lipped on whether President Hage Geingob intentionally promoted a company co-owned by his daughter during his visit to France last month.

Geingob went on a week-long trip that took him to Paris, Havana and London from 27 to 30 November 2016.

The Presidency said the trip to France and the UK was to "strengthen investment and enhance trade opportunities for Namibia".

Questions sent to press secretary Albertus Aochamub two weeks ago and again last week were not answered.

However, managing director Stella Ileka, a shareholder in Black Diamond Investment, reacted to the mention of their company by the President saying there was no conflict of interest.

She said InnoSun is pioneering renewable energy and therefore it makes sense that the President would mention whichever company that is making strides in any industry.

"Even if his daughter happens to be a shareholder. To not have said anything simply because his daughter owns shares in the company at hand would not have made any sense," said Ileka.

She said InnoSun is operating and maintaining two solar parks (Omburu and Osona) feeding 10MW into the national grid, which in turn supplies the nation with electricity.

That, she said, "is still not close to what is needed to sustain the country as the majority of our energy is still being imported. So yes, it is a big deal and the President recognises it as such as no other company is on InnoSun's level and no, we do not believe it is conflict of interest," said Ileka.

When he was in France, Geingob made a 1 254 word statement at a business event held on 29 November 2016, organised to lure investors to Namibia.

In the middle of his speech, Geingob said Namibia and France trade in a number of products, including fish, food and beverages, minerals, petroleum products, chemicals, clothing, live animals and pharmaceutical products.

In fact, the President said, Namibia imported goods from France worth N$374 million in 2015.

Geingob went on to explain that he is delighted to see that a number of French companies are already doing business in Namibia, since their investments have created jobs and transferred technology and expertise.

"These include, for example, the development of the 4,5MW Omburu solar plant at Omaruru by InnoSun which was completed in April 2015," he told the business community in France.

Geingob said a second solar plant is being developed at Okahandja with a capacity of 4,5MW by the same company, while the company is also planning to set up a 150MW wind farm in one of Namibia's national parks.

What the President did not say is that InnoSun is co-owned by his daughter.

InnoSun was formed in 2008 by French company InnoVent, who partnered Black Diamond Investment as a Namibian shareholder.

The decision by Geingob to single out InnoSun appears to be an endorsement in front of the business community and investors in France.

Black Diamond Investments is owned by Founding President Sam Nujoma's daughter Usuta Imbili; Geingob's daughter Nangula Mumbala; the late business mogul Aaron Mushimba's daughter Ujama Mushimba; Motor Vehicle Accident employee Selma Neumbo, and managing director Stella Ileka.

Aochamub did not respond to questions on whether the President is aware that he might be seen as promoting a company owned by his daughter.

He also did not answer a question to explain why, of all the Namibian companies with French connections, the President singled out this company as an example, since this might be seen as advertising it to possible investors.

InnoSun has been benefiting from state deals since 2008.

The Development Bank of Namibia provided N$84 million for InnoSun to finance their Omburu Sun Energy.

The Windhoek Observer reported in August this year that Oab Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of InnoSun Holdings, has emerged as the preferred developer of an 8MW wind farm project for Namdeb.