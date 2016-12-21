Namibia: Swartbooi Gets Support At Swakop

SOME Swakopmund residents yesterday handed over a petition to Erongo governor Cleopas Mutjavikua in which they expressed their support for former land reform deputy minister Bernadus Swartbooi's push for changes to the resettlement programme.

Swartbooi was removed from his job recently after accusing his superior, minister Utoni Nujoma, of unfair land resettlement practices.

He made the comments during a cultural festival at Hoachanas on 3 December.

The remarks prompted President Hage Geingob to give him 24 hours to apologise or lose his job. Swartbooi refused to apologise and faced the consequences - he was fired by Geingob who claimed that he resigned verbally.

This move by Geingob sparked peaceful protests in support of Swartbooi around the country, specifically in Windhoek and in the South where he hails from. Swartbooi is also a former //Karas governor.

The residents, who marched from Mondesa to Mutjavikua's office, praised Swartbooi for "his bravery, honesty and loyalty".

"He has stood up for the truth all by himself," said one of the group leaders, Ernistine Harases. The group also supports Swartbooi's stance not to apologise for his statements.

"We challenge any leader to come out and prove him wrong or false ... that the land resettlement process is unfair," the group said.

The petition indicates that those in Erongo feel "dehumanised and belittled by being marginalised from the land, minerals and natural resources".

They accused Nujoma of being biased, favouring certain groups over others and being unfair in the resettlement programme.

Nujoma told a media gathering on Monday that he was not in a position to respond to the allegations in the petitions since he had not seen them. However, he warned that Namibians should guard against incitement that promotes tribalism.

The petition indicated that the indigenous people of Erongo (one of the richest regions in the country) remains the poorest, and that the natural resources of the region are owned by the elite from other regions, because politicians and business people empower them, while they neglect those from the region.

They also called for traditional authorities within the region to be given shares in projects which would enable them to generate an income from local resources.

The group demanded that they not be labelled tribalists, but that focus should be placed on their pressing socio-economic needs.

"The quest for land is beyond tribal barriers, and we, the minority groups, are affected by the unjust and unfair distribution of land and resources," the petition read.

They called Harambee a 'farce' because while it says that no one must feel left out, they claim the minorities are left out.

"We are citizens and indigenous minorities. We want to be included, and want a fair share of the wealth of this country," they demanded, calling also for the rectification of colonial injustices of the past, not only to suit certain privileged people.

They requested that the demand for an apology from Swartbooi be withdrawn and that he be reinstated immediately into his office, and that Nujoma should be removed. "Launch a fair and objective enquiry into the matter.

He spoke for the masses because we elected him with the mandate to speak for us," they said.

They gave the Office of the President until end of January to respond to their concerns.

Mutjavikua said he would pass the petition to the President.