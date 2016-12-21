20 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Director of Darfur Peace Office Affirms Government Readiness for Negotiation Session

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Director of Darfur Peace Office, Dr. Amin Hassan Omer, has affirmed the readiness of the government of a session of negotiations at any time.

In a press statement after a meeting with the Assistant of the President, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, and the Chairman of the High-Level African Union Mechanism, Thabo Mbeki, Dr. Omer called on the Darfurian movements not to rely on wishes and to deal with the reality on the ground.

He said that the start of a negotiation session depends on the talks and consultations that would be carried out by President Thabo Mbeki with the other party.

He said that the government and the African Union likewise, are not desperate from the search for peace.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.