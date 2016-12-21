Sudan: Director of Darfur Peace Office Affirms Government Readiness for Negotiation Session

Khartoum — The Director of Darfur Peace Office, Dr. Amin Hassan Omer, has affirmed the readiness of the government of a session of negotiations at any time.

In a press statement after a meeting with the Assistant of the President, Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, and the Chairman of the High-Level African Union Mechanism, Thabo Mbeki, Dr. Omer called on the Darfurian movements not to rely on wishes and to deal with the reality on the ground.

He said that the start of a negotiation session depends on the talks and consultations that would be carried out by President Thabo Mbeki with the other party.

He said that the government and the African Union likewise, are not desperate from the search for peace.