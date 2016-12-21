Sudan: Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Meets EU Parliamentary Delegation

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary , Ambassador, Abdul Ghani Al-Naeem met, Tuesday, the EU parliamentary delegation, currently on a visit to the country, to assess the cooperation between Sudan and the EU in different fields, specially, combatting illegal migration, human trafficking and increase of refuge rates.
Ambassador Al-Naeem, during the meeting, briefed the delegation on the current political developments in the country in light of the outcomes of the National and Societal Dialogue.