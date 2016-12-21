Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Leather Products Factories of Saria International Company

Khartoum — President of the Republic Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir inaugurated Tuesday the leather products of Saria International Company for Advanced Enterprises Ltd. in the presence of a number of ministers, politicians and executives.

Dr. Mohammed Omar Al-Rifai said, during the celebration organized on this occasion, that the company has been looking forward to be, in the next year, one of the most important exporting companies to the African, Middle East and Arabian Gulf countries, pointing out that the company produces not less than 1.8 million military shoes (boots) annually, not less than 4 million school shoes and 500,000 ordinary shoes, adding that the company will become one of the state's resources for foreign currencies.

He said the company has provided all the needs of armed forces and regular forces, adding that the company would revive and develop the leather and accessories industry.

Dr. Al-Rifai stressed that the company is seeking over the next year to establish a mall to sell all the machineries and production inputs pertaining to the leather industry and its products.

He said the firm and stable security situation in the Sudan provided to all investors and the Sudanese people tranquility feeling and sense of security, pointing out that the tannery White Nile won the first prize in the continent of Africa at all tanneries.

Dr. Al-Rifai said that "We hope to make Sudan as the first state in the world which is pigeon-holed in the art of leather tanning and industries including shoes and clothes and the White Nile Leather Company for Leather Industries to be one of the biggest and most important company in leather tanning and industries as well as a model for the quality of all its products.

Dr. Al-Rifai touched on the projects the company implemented within the framework of social responsibility, achievement of real development, poverty combating and improvement of the living standards of Sudanese families as well as job creation, pointing to the company's efforts to increase the number of employees to more than 10,000 workers in the coming years.