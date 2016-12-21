20 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, Monday evening, December 19.

In a statement it issued Tuesday, the Foreign Ministry has affirmed its rejection in principle to the use of violence whatever the reasons and motives.

The ministry has described the assassination of the Russian ambassador as a fragrant violation of the humanitarian principles and the international laws and customs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed the sympathy of Sudan government and people to the family of the late Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov and the friendly government and people of Russia.

