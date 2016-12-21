Sudan: Dr. Al-Karuri - Gold Export Value in Current Year Totals U.S.$ 1.23 Billion

Khartoum — The Minister of Minerals Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri has revealed that the gold production until mid-December amounted to 93 tons, pointing out that what was actually exported by the Central Bank of Sudan amounted to 30.8 tons worth 1.23 billion dollars with increase from the last year amounted to 552 million dollars.

The minister said, during his reply to the comments of the members of the National Assembly during the discussion of his ministry's statement Tuesday about its performance in 2016 and its plan for 2017, that the total value of the gold produced during this year amounted to 3.57 billion dollars, pointing out that the focus on the gold export resulted from the low prices of other minerals, adding that there is a production in all minerals but the value of their exports did not exceed $ 50 million. There for his ministry focuses on gold export.

The minister revealed update of geological, mineral, seismic, gravity and investment maps.

For their part, the deputies of the National Assembly hailed the performance of the Ministry of Minerals in all sectors, praising its initiatives in enactment of laws and regulations and adhering to them in its business a matter distinguishes it from other ministries. They also praised the serious steps taken by the ministry in the legalizing and organizing the traditional mining as well as finding mercury environment-friendly alternatives.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Minerals met with the Russian Ambassador to Sudan and a delegation from the Russian Kush Company operating in gold exploration. The meeting touched on the outcomes of the Sudanese- Russian Ministerial Committee meetibg, which was held earlier this month in Moscow. The minister stressed that the meetings pressed forward the joint files between the two countries, revealing that two sides has come out with a final solution to the debt issue by the middle of next January through departure of a delegation from the Ministry of Finance to Moscow to crystallize final solution. The meeting also discussed the progress of work in the Kush Company, where the minister promised to implement the agreement signed between the company and the ministry in Moscow during the meetings of the Joint Ministerial Committee.