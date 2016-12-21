20 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: UNAMID - Abducted Aid Workers in West Darfur Released

Tagged:

Related Topics

Al-Fasher — The United Nation African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has disclosed that three aid workers of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) who abducted in West Darfur released last Monday.

Statement issued, Tuesday, by the UNAMID outlined that aid workers were abducted in West Darfur last November. The statement said the abductees, two from Nibal and a Sudanese were freed unhurt and are currently undergoing medical check-ups.

The United Nations Security Commissioner in Darfur has expressed the UNAMID has appreciated Sudan's government, Wali of West Darfur and the Sudanese intelligence and security service for the efforts they exerted to release the aid workers.

Sudan

Minister - Sudan Opens Its Doors for International Media

The State Minister for Information, Yassir Yousuf, has stressed Sudanese press enjoyed freedom significantly wide,… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.