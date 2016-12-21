Sudan: UNAMID - Abducted Aid Workers in West Darfur Released

Al-Fasher — The United Nation African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) has disclosed that three aid workers of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNCHR) who abducted in West Darfur released last Monday.

Statement issued, Tuesday, by the UNAMID outlined that aid workers were abducted in West Darfur last November. The statement said the abductees, two from Nibal and a Sudanese were freed unhurt and are currently undergoing medical check-ups.

The United Nations Security Commissioner in Darfur has expressed the UNAMID has appreciated Sudan's government, Wali of West Darfur and the Sudanese intelligence and security service for the efforts they exerted to release the aid workers.