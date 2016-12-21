21 December 2016

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Girl Drowns in Linyanti Swamp

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl from the Linyanti area in the Zambezi region drowned in a swamp on Sunday afternoon while swimming with friends.

According to a police report issued on Monday, Teresia Chulo drowned at about 15h30.

The report further said when the other children realised that she was drowning they shouted for help and Teresia was rescued alive but died later at a nearby clinic.

Her next of kin have been informed of her death.

In a separate incident, a 43-year-old man from the Oshikondeilongo village in the Oshikoto region will appear in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court this week for allegedly firing four shots at and assaulting his wife during a heated argument on Sunday.

All four shots missed her.

It is alleged the couple were at home when a quarrel erupted around 10h00. The man then allegedly took a walking stick and assaulted his wife before the neighbours came to her rescue.

NamPol confiscated his firearm upon his arrest that day.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to the Okatope Clinic, from which she was later transferred to the Onandjokwe Hospital for further treatment. She was discharged the same day.

- Nampa

