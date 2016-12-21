Botswana: Early Christmas for Khawa

Khawa — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has donated food hampers, blankets, solar lamps and sweets to destitute people, orphans and needy children of Khawa in the Kgalagadi South constituency.

President Khama also donated Bibles, camp chair to Kgosi Piet Manyoro and 30 chairs to be used during kgotla meetings.

Lt Gen. Dr Khama said he had organised a four-team soccer tournament in the village, which would pit together Khawa, Kolonkwaneng, Gakhibana and the State House.

He said the winner would receive P4 000, P3 000 for second position, while third and fourth would get P2 000 P1 000 respectively. Each team would get a new soccer kit.

President Khama promised to followup the issue of saline water, which was raised by Kgosi Manyoro.

Kgosi Manyoro said the water was unbearable to drink and requested government to desalinate it.

He said he had requested Water Utilities Corporation (WUC) to resolve the matter, but his efforts were in vain.

Kgosi Manyoro also requested that the Khuis-Khawa road be tarmacked.

He said President Khama's donation was a congruent show of his faith in God.

For his part, Member of Parliament for the Kgalagadi South constituency, Mr Frans Van Der Westhuizen described the gesture as setting the tone for capable Batswana across the nation to also donate Christmas goodies to the less privileged.

However, he pleaded with the President to extend the gesture to other villages in the district such as Bray and Streizendam.

A youthful artist, Mr Karrel Setswalo gave President Khama a painting as a token of appreciation for his gesture.

Source : BOPA