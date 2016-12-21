Liberia: MoH Driver Found Guilty of Killing Market Woman

Defendant Miller Komeh, the former driver at the Ministry of Health (MOH) assigned with the Kolahum Hospital in Lofa County, was yesterday found guilty by the jury at Criminal Court 'A' of murdering a businesswoman identified as Yassah Mulbah Zumo.

Yassah Zumo's lifeless body was found on the roadside near the Todee junction on the Kakata-Monrovia Highway on June 4 of this year.

The jury reached the unanimous verdict when they returned from their deliberations, after several hours of oral and documentary evidences produced by both prosecution and defense lawyers, during the month long trial.

Immediately after the jury's verdict, Judge Roosevelt Willie announced that his final judgment and sentence would be on Friday, December 23.

The case began on June 3 when defendant Komeh, then driver of the hospital's Land Cruiser Jeep with plate number LB-1121, on his way to Monrovia from Kolahum picked up his victim, along with other marketers.

Yassah, the document said, was picked up in Fissebu, a town in Lofa County, along with eleven (11) tins of palm oil and other goods she had purchased for re-sale in Monrovia.

During the transaction, Komeh charged Yassah and her goods L$2,500.

Unfortunately, when they arrived in Kakata, by then it was about 9pm and other passengers disembarked and left Yassah alone with the defendant to continue their journey.

In Kakata, Yassah contacted her husband Kelevah Zumo, who was in Monrovia, about the situation. He advised her to spend the night in Kakata. According to court records, she agreed to spend the night with one of her nieces, only identified as Mamie.

Mamie lives in the German Community near the Booker Washington Institute's staff-quarters in Kakata.

During the telephone conversation with her husband, Mr. Zumo agreed for Yassah to take L$2, 500 from Mamie to pay her transport fare.

According to court documents, when the defendant and the victim arrived at Mamie's house she was nowhere to be found; so, Yassah again contacted her husband to explain the new development.

Yassa then informed her husband that she was not comfortable being with the driver and told him she was taking a risk to drive with defendant Komeh to Monrovia, to which her husband agreed, according to records.

That was the last conversation Mr. Zumo held with his wife before her lifeless body was discovered on the roadside near the Todee junction on the Kakata-Monrovia Highway.