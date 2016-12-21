Namibia: Lucrative Sitting Fees for Namwater Board

THE sitting fees for NamWater board members doubled in two years from N$1,8 million to N$4 million per annum.

The parastatal's spokesperson, Johannes Shigwedha, confirmed this last week and said the agriculture ministry had authorised the new fees for board members.

Shigwedha said the increase in fees comes as part of the Government Gazette notice 174 of 2010 read with notice 141 of 2013.

"This correction resulted in an increase in board fees because for a long time such fees were substantially below the fees gazetted," he said.

The chairperson of the 12-member board Ester Akwaake earns N$201 000 per year in sitting fees, while the other directors get N$132 000 each. In addition, for serving on the committees, the directors get N$98 000 per year while the committee chair gets N$130 000. Two of the board members are full-time employees of NamWater and also receive sitting fees.

In 2013 board members earned N$500 000 and in 2014 the fees rose to N$600 000 for 19 board members. The board was, however, reduced to 12 members in 2015 and they earned N$1,8 million.

This year the fees shot up to N$4 million.

The board members are: Ester Akwaake (chairperson); Pieter de Wet (deputy); Bonita de Silva, Michael Gaweseb, Barbara Gowaseb, Thaddius Maswahu, Anna Matros-Goreses, Elijah Ngurare, Hilda Jesaja, Gabriel Freyer, John Muremi, and Moses Shakela.

According to Shigwedha, NamWater employees on the board and other directors who are civil servants are required to put in leave from their employment when they attend board meetings, contrary to the State-Owned Enterprises Act, which states that no remuneration is payable to members of the board who are full-time state employees.

Akwaake told The Namibian that they only received N$1 000 per sitting across the board in the past, with no retainer fees paid out.

NamWater's head of legal services Onni Iithete said the board fees were not taxed until this year when the Receiver of Revenue issued a directive to treat directors like employees for tax purposes.

Sources alleged that the board chairperson has been been abusing resources of the company to demand for exotic food and extra payments for short span meetings.

She has also been accused of getting involved in the day-to-day activities of the state-owned entity such as the allocation of tenders or employment of workers.

Akwaake disputed these allegations in an email saying the board is only involved in staff matters when issues are raised through committees.

On her influence in the allocation of tenders, Akwaake said only when the tender comes to the board for evaluation is she involved.

"The board is provided with normal snacks during meetings [..] I-pads were made available to the board in an effort to reduce reliance on paper based [meetings]," she said.

Muremi and Shakela, who are full-time employees of the parastatal get sitting allowances in addition to the salaries.

Speaking to The Namibian last-week, Muremi said there is nothing wrong with getting board fees even though he works for NamWater.

The agriculture ministry could not respond as to why the increases were made, nor could they say why the full-time employees of the parastatal also get sitting allowances.