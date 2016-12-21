Namibia: Man Attempts to Burn Girlfriend in Car

A WINDHOEK man who came to Swakopmund with his girlfriend for the holiday is now facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and assault by threatening, after he attempted to burn her in her car on Sunday.

According to an Erongo police report, the couple, who were staying at the youth hostel, were involved in a heated argument and during the argument, the 51-year-old suspect threatened to kill his 53-year-old girlfriend.

She then fled and locked herself in her car. The suspect set the car on fire, but fortunately the victim jumped out unharmed and ran to the police station.

The vehicle was severely damaged and the suspect was arrested. He is expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

In the meantime, another car was stolen at Walvis Bay on Saturday. It is alleged that Simon Kuutondokwa parked his white Toyota Legend double cab (N 25371 WB) in 2nd Street East at around 01h00 and was approached by a man who asked him why he had parked there.

Kuutondokwa apparently became angry and got out of the vehicle and walked towards the suspect. In the process, the suspect jumped into the vehicle and drove away. The value of the vehicle is N$500 000.

Another vehicle stolen at Walvis Bay recently was recovered on Saturday at the Trans Kalahari border post in the Omaheke region.

Two men - a Namibian and a Motswana - were arrested.

Erongo's acting chief crime investigations coordinator detective chief inspector Erastus Iikuyu said there have been a spate of car thefts at the coast lately.

He warned holidaymakers to be careful when using remote car locks and to ensure the car doors are in fact locked before leaving the vehicle.

Iikuyu also warned people not to leave valuables in their cars as these tempt criminals to break in.