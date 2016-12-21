Namibia: Villagers Dig in Over Grazing Land

VILLAGERS at Elavi No. 2 in Oshikoto region say they will not allow people to fence off communal grazing land in their area.

This comes after the villagers in November dug up poles and pulled down a fence that had been erected by unknown persons around the piece of land on which they graze their cattle.

Elavi No. 2 village is in the Onalusheshete tribal area of the Ondonga Traditional Authority.

Twenty-three villagers were arrested over the issue and have since appeared at the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court where they were granted N$800 bail each.

Their case was postponed to February.

The villagers blame the Ondonga Traditional Authority senior traditional councillor Eino Shondili Amutenya for the fencing off of the land.

Elavi No.2 headman Wilbard Fillipus said when the fence was erected, Amutenya did not inform him.

"I was not informed. They only come and do their things though we belong to the same traditional authority and are supposed to work together," he said.

The residents said although they had been arrested, it will not stop them from pulling the fence down again if it is re-erected.

Sam Shilemba, one of those arrested, said they will act against anybody erecting a fence in the area "even if it means blood has to be spilt".

"What they should know is that there shall be no fence here. We will put it down. Cattle are our livelihood. Do you think I will watch helplessly while my animals die of hunger or thirst?" Shilemba asked.

When the fence was pulled down, there were reports then that it was a tribally motivated act but the Oshikoto regional leadership dismissed such reports.

Shilemba said the traditional authority was misleading the people about tribalism.

"They know what is happening. They should just come and address the issue before something happens," Shilemba said, adding that they saw armed people coming to erect the fence.

"One day something tragic will happen," Shilemba said. "We do not know the owner. We only see people coming with cars to work on the fence."

Another villager, Rauna Hangala said they did not pull down the fence because of tribalism. "We removed the fence because our cattle have nowhere to graze," Hangala said, adding the Oshikwanyama and Oshindonga speaking people participated in removing the fence.

Hangala also denied that they cut the fence, saying: "We only dug the poles out, we did not cut anyone's fence."

According to Hangala, the disputed land belongs to no one and they use it for grazing.

Another villager, Shalongo Ngesheya said the issue started a long time ago when the area was under the late senior traditional councillor Wilbard 'Toteya' Mwandingi.

According to Ngesheya, a certain businessman bought land in 2005, but the people appealed with the Ondonga Traditional Authority to reverse the deal.

"There are some dishonest people in the Ondonga Traditional Authority. They want or may have sold the land and they do not want to be open about it," Ngesheya said.

He said the traditional authority never responded to letters they wrote or came to discuss the matter with them. Amutenya could not be reached for comment as he did not pick up his phone neither did he respond to a text message.

Ondonga Traditional Authority spokesperson Josef Asino said they heard about the problems at Elavi No. 2 but that they will first study the report on the issue.