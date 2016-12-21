Algeria: Bill On Metrology to Set Up 'Genuine' Metrology System

Minister of Industry and Mines Abdessalem Bouchouareb stressed Monday in Algiers that the bill on the national metrology system will set up a "genuine" national system and will adapt it to international standards.

The new bill will cancel and replace the bill 90-18 on the national metrology system as the current system has several shortcomings that have a created a gap with other regional and international metrology systems, stated Bouchouareb, who presented the bill before the Committee on economic affairs, development, industry, trade and planning of the People's National Assembly (Lower House).

The current metrology system borders on the classical mission of the legal metrology, which led to a legal vacuum regarding the other aspects of metrology like industrial metrology and fundamental metrology, which remains "on the margin of the current development and badly framed."

The situation led to a delay compared to the regional and local development, where metrology activities have been extended to the areas of health, security and environment.

The National Legal Metrology Office (ONML) in charge of managing the metrology system has many shortcomings, particularly its statutes, said Bouchouareb.