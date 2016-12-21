Botswana: Dimeku Wins BDP Boikago/Madiba Ward Primaries

Palapye — Mr Thabo Dimeku won Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections for Boikagogo/Madiba council ward in Palapye over the weekend (December 17).

Mr Dimeku was voted by 155 voters against Mr Boitshoko Kinnear's 148, while Ms Malebogo Orapeleng got 42 votes.

A total of 353 voted against the expected 1 050 representing 33.6 per cent with only eight votes spoilt.

Mr Dimeku will represent the ruling BDP in a bye-election scheduled for January 2017.

He would compete against Mr Area Gabathuse of Botswana Congress Party who would be representing an opposition coalition.

Accepting the results, Mr Dimeku said the greater work had just started and that he would only be happy after winning Boikago/Madiba for BDP.

"I will only be happy after capturing the seat for my party. After we as the BDP defeat the opposition and send a clear message that Palapye is very red," he said.

Mr Kinnear and Ms Orapeleng wished him well and pledged to rally behind him for the greater good.

'The results went according to the will of the people.

I accept the results and will work with Mr Dimeku to ensure we retain the seat,' said Ms Orapeleng.

Meanwhile, returning officer, Mr Mooketsi Kgotlele urged democrats to forget about individualism and work together to ensure BDP dominance in the area.

He further reminded them that collective effort is the key to victory.

Source : BOPA