Botswana: Horticulture Projects Have Potential

Maun — North West councillors have been implored to encourage farmers to conduct horticultural projects in a commercial way.

They were informed that although the district had a reasonable substantial amount of surface water, it continued to be one of those not doing enough in horticulture.

Council chairperson, Mr Reaboka Mbulawa told councillors that the district had a total of 48 operational projects out of 60 allocated.

He said this resulted in shortage of vegetables and fruits, which could be testified by shortage of cabbage and tomatoes in the recent past weeks.

He said the department of agriculture was experiencing challenges of commitment by farmers, excessive heat, damage by pests and failure to implement cropping plan.

He appealed to political leaders to venture into projects and produce more, adding that their produce could help the district to achieve food security.

Councillors were also told that the Ministry of Agriculture Development and Food Security started implementation of Seed Certification Act of 1976 and that seed suppliers would have to comply with the set standards.

They were informed that seed suppliers should have storage facilities that are well ventilated to ensure seed health and safety and that seed consignments should be accompanied by seed certification documents that are clearly labeled.

Mr Mbulawa explained that the assessment of seed suppliers has commenced in the district to those who had submitted their applications.

Regarding crop situation, he informed the house that the district has not yet received enough rains that could prompt ploughing. He said only Molapo farmers have commenced ploughing which is estimated at 35.3 hactares.

Although the district has received inputs, distribution is on going. Farmers buy inputs from Botswana Agricultural Marketing Board (BAMB) through the use of coupons.

Mr Mbulawa also revealed that the Department of Crops had partnered with UNDP which has supplied implements that would increase the usage of fertilizers hence increase production in the district.

Source : BOPA