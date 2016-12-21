opinion

Accra — From time immemorial, the world of politics has remained a market place where people, seeking for power display their polices to purchase.

Just like any form of marketing, creative communication tools are deployed to sell these policies.

That is, in order to get buyers (voters), one is expected to satisfactorily convince them through advertising.

However, the advertising concept mostly employed in the world of politics is campaign. An activity designed to woo electorate to garner support.

During these campaigns, politicians in most cases, clad in their party colours, mount elevated platforms, and use giant microphones to drum their messages into the ears of innocent voters.

Except for the minority elites, who occasionally try to probe these politicians to find out the feasibility of their policies, the majority, mostly less or uneducated overlook the how, when and why side of the offers.

But one outstanding fact is that, the unfeasible policies sell better than those feasible. Because the impossible looks attractive and catchy unlike the possible-to-be-achieved, which are often described as normal policies.

Not only in Ghana, but also in advanced countries like the US, politicians if allowed could promise a heaven on earth, a sea and a moon, which obviously are unachievable.

After all, Donald Trump's ability to clinch the presidency was partly fueled by his mind boggling promise to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

So what justifies the numerous queries on the one village one dam of the New Patriotic Party or the transforming agenda promises of the National Democratic Congress?

During their numerous campaigns ahead of the December polls, all the political parties ensured that voters whose votes seemed difficult to earn, were told what they wanted to hear.

Some of them geared their fat promises to economic restructuring, social development, sustainable development, transformation, positive change and many more.

The confidence and faith in these promises outweighed the one reposed in the party and perhaps the candidate.

The Storm is over

On December 9, 2016, the Chairman of the Electoral Commission declared the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president- elect, amidst jubilation among party sympathisers.

And of course, all the defeated members and candidates of political parties headed straight to their homes with obvious glaring sorrowful faces.

Some probably went to bed empty-stomach after stomaching what I describe as "great misfortune".

But I must say, the sorrowful song of the incumbent National Democratic Congress has the highest pitch as the incidence massacred the party's dream to enjoy in the white house of Ghana for a second term under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

But all so soon, the storm was finally over, and behold, the President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo will be sworn in on January 7, commence the four-year journey he has beckoned to himself and the elephant party.

And yes! Some Ghanaians have started calling for the packages promised. The elephant party promised to turn lives of Ghanaians around through very elaborate vote driven messages captured in a well-written multiple-paged manifesto.

Questions about how the Akufo-Addo led government can fulfill its mammoth promises continue to flood the Ghanaian media.

Sometimes I find myself in a crossroad. I don't know if I should join those who believe that the promises could not be accomplished or the 'we can do it' team.

The more I try to believe in these promises, the more I become frustrated.

Truly, a critical analysis on the feasibility of the packages may reach no better conclusion.

Whether the promises are feasible or infeasible, may be time will tell.

Meanwhile, we all believe that Ghana needs development, not promises.

But the question is, will the development of Ghana depend solely on Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP?

The truth is always one. Ghana's development is dependent on Ghanaians. The success of the nation is predicated on the positive attitudes you and I will demonstrate in all our endeavours.

Government does not comprise only the President and his cabinets but all inclusive. You and I form part of the government.

The Way Forward

The bells are tolling, the cock is crowing, Ghana has given birth to a new government. New corps of leaders are now matching to Ghana's House of Commons to make laws, lobby, sign memoirs all in the name of driving the Ghana's socio-economic and political vehicle to a much awaited and long desired for destination.

Interestingly, Ghanaians who are now the passengers expect only the best from the Driver.

However, even the Driver knows that some of these passengers have very diabolic intensions, all they think about is failure. The Driver should fail so that, they can take over from him.

Ironically, this people are also on the vehicle, so should any accident occur, their heads would be chopped off.

It behooves on us to pull our weight behind the driver so that he can take us to our desired destination safely.