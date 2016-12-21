Egypt: Ten-Year Old Declared Dead Raising Death Toll of Church Bombing to 27

Cairo — Egypt's health ministry announced the death of ten-year-old Maggie Magdy on Tuesday due to a brain injury caused by the St. Peter and St. Paul church bombing.

The blast, which coincided with the Muslim celebration of the Prophet's Birthday on Dec. 11, took place at the church attached to one of Egypt's most symbolic sites for Copts, St. Mark's Coptic Cathedral.

Magdy is the youngest of those killed by the explosion. Her death brings the death toll of the church bombing to 27. Most of those killed are women.

There are still seventeen injured people inside hospitals since the bombing.

Health ministry official Sherif Wadie told Aswat Masriya that Magdy suffered shrapnel in the brain due to the explosion and was held in the Galaa Military Hospital.

One day after the explosion, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi identified the suicide bomber as 22-year old Mahmoud Shafiq Mohamed Mostafa.

The interior ministry announced later that people in connection with the Muslim Brotherhood group schemed the attack on the church.

The ministry said then that it arrested four people including a woman, all of whom assisted the suicide bomber. The Supreme State Security Prosecution ordered the four detainees to be held in custody for 15 days pending investigation in the case last week.

The defendants are accused of joining a terrorist group, possessing explosives, inciting premeditated murder, participating in bombing the church and assisting a suicide bomber to carry out the attack.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.