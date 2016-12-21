Sudan: President Al-Bashir Inaugurates Leather Products Factories of Saria International

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, Tuesday inaugurated the leather products' factories of Saria International Company for Advanced Works Limited, in presence of a number of ministers, politicians and executive officials.

Director of the company, Dr. Mohamed Omer Al-Ruffaie, said at a celebration on the occasion that the company looks forward to be one of the major importing companies to the African, Middle East and Gulf countries.

He said that the company produces around 1.8 million military boots annually and four million school shoes.

He said that his company has provided all the requirements of the Armed Forces and the other regular forces, adding that the company has reactivated the leather industry.

Al-Ruffaie indicated that Saria International Company aims to establish a mall for purchasing of machinery, machines and production inputs pertinent to the leather industry.

He said that the atmosphere of security and stability has provided the feeling of tranquility and stability, adding that the White Nile Tannery was given the top prize for the tanneries in Africa.

He pointed out that the company will cooperate with other companies for realizing self-sufficiency in Sudan concerning the leather products,

He also referred to the projects that are being implemented by the company in the fields of social responsibility, realization of real development, combating poverty, enhancing the standard of living for the Sudanese families and combating unemployment.

He added that the company aims for increasing the number of its manpower to more than 10,000 employees and workers in the coming years.