21 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Tayali Sends UPND in Panic Over Deregistration Calls

By Peter Adamu

Political activist Chilufya Tayali has set the UPND house on fire with his letter to the Registrar to de-register the opposition political party on account of being a violent organization.

Tayali has been on the UPND case since the party's clash with the law last Thursday at the High Court grounds which led to the arrest of 45 members.

He has said that the Registrar of Societies should act on the UPND as it had consistently shown that it was a violent organization that had no respect for law enforcement agencies.

"Larry Mweetwa, has just done a photo shop on me and I thank him for helping me illustrate to you the type of politics the UPND practices. Their minds are so awkward like the suite in the picture.

"Economic and Equity Party (EEP) has come to change things. No more violence or else we will petition the Registrar of Societies in Court so that she can explain why she is not acting on UPND when the laws are so clear," Tayali says after his picture was photo-shopped.

But UPND Chirundu Member of Parliament Douglas Syakalima said that if anybody was concerned about violence they should direct their energy at the police who had been provoking the opposition.

Syakalima who is also special advisor to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema said that the PF had been violent over the years but no one had called for their de-registration.

He said that evidence was available that showed that the PF was the most violent party in the country.

