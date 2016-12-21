Ghana: Gyan Declares Himself 'Fully Armed' for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Asamoah Gyan of Ghana scores the winning goal (file photo).

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan says he is mentally and physically ready for next month's 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan has battled injuries since joining Dubai-based side Al Ahli on loan from Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG.

But 31-year-old lasted the entire duration in their league match against Al-Ittihad Kalba.

Gyan said: "I am ready for the tournament, physically and mentally. We all know what is at stake, the last time we came so close and this time we really want to end it.

"I have the hope and believe we will win next year's title, we just have to go out there and work hard."

Gyan will be playing in his sixth Africa Cup of Nations after making his debut on home soil in 2008.