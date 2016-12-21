21 December 2016

Cote d'Ivoire: Ruling Party Wins Absolute Majority in Parliament With 167 Seats

By Esther Tagoe

Ivory Coast's ruling coalition party has won 167 parliamentary seats out of 254 in the country's legislative elections held on Sunday. The Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday declared the Houphouetist Rally for Democracy and Peace (RHDP) party of President Alassane Ouattara an absolute majority winner in the contest.

"The results of the elections are as follows: RHDP (ruling coalition) won 167 seats, Independents won 75, UDPCI won 6, UPCI won 3 and the FPI (former party of Laurent Gbagbo) won 3 seats," the president of the IEC, Issouf Bakayoko declared.

The RHDP secured 67.75% of the seats ahead of the Independents who won 29.53% of seats. The voter turnout, according to the IEC, was 34.10% making it one of poorly participated elections in the country.

The new parliamentarians are made up of 225 men and 29 women. More than 6.2 million people were registered to vote and elect new members of the National Assembly. This is the first national election conducted after the adoption of the October constitutional referendum.

