Rwanda: Local Entrepreneurs Should Take Advantage of Govt Incentives

editorial

The local business community could soon get more incentives as the government moves to increase support to the country's industrial sector to make it more competitive.

According to the Minister for Industry, Trade and East African Community Affairs, François Kanimba, discussions aimed at giving Rwandan entrepreneurs more support are ongoing. Speaking at a Made-in-Rwanda symposium recently, the minister said the support will enable innovative businesses to grow and contribute to the country's efforts to address the country's trade deficit through increased exports.

Already, government supports close to 40 export-oriented local firms in different sectors of the economy. The beneficiaries are supported to strengthen their production capacity and improve quality, among others.

Tax reforms have also been undertaken to support the industrial sector, including removal of Value Added Tax (VAT) on imported raw materials to enable industrialists become more competitive. Some of these interventions could explain the improvement in the quality of products exhibited at the Made-in-Rwanda fair that ended yesterday at the Gikondo showground. That the exhibition attracted hundreds of producers and service providers is also a good indicator of what is happening, especially in the manufacturing sector.

The renewed government efforts are a timely shot in the arm of the local market. Local entrepreneurs should take advantage of the government incentives to produce competitively both for the local and international market. The challenges of low capacity in industries or lack of packaging materials, and access to affordable finance should be addressed under this strategy.

However, the business community needs to be more active if industrialists are to address the problems the sector faces because not everything can be fixed by government. The government has always come out to support businesses, but the private sector needs to play its role, too