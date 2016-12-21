Rwanda: FERWABA Increases Youth Holiday Training Camps

In a bid to nurture and develop basketball talent at the grassroots level, the Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has increased the number of sites for under 13 and under 16 basketball camps for both boys and girls.

The camps include Petit Stade Amahoro (Remera), Club Rafiki (Nyamirambo), Association des Guides au Rwanda (AGR) in Gikondo, IPRC-Kigali (Kicukiro) and Kigali Christian School (KCS) in Kibagabaga.

The holiday camps are aimed at exposing the youth participants to the sport. Over 30 girls and boys aged between 13 and 18 are taking part in each camp.

The national men basketball team head coach Moise Mutokambali said the camping is aimed at talent detection.

"The objective is to make sure that we detect talent at the grassroots level so that the best can qualify to the U16 national basketball teams. Besides, next year the U16 basketball championship will kick-off so this is a good opportunity for each team to select players that will feature in the tourney," said Mutokambali

"The other aspect is that, we are using the camps to give the recently qualified module one coaches the opportunity to implement what they learnt as they look forward to become professional coaches in the future." Mutokambali further explained

Plans are underway to organize a small tournament for the youth at end of the holiday camping including teams from other districts like Musanze, Busegera among others.

The camp started on November 21 and will close on December 23.