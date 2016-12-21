Liberia: President Sirleaf Commissions Six Senior Government Officials

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has commissioned six senior government officials recently confirmed by the Liberian Senate while at the same time - recognized their efforts as people who have served the Government and people of Liberia so well, that deserved continuous recognitions and elevations.

"We are here to recognize those who have served our country and continue to do so. They have demonstrated patriotism, loyalty and competence to carry out the roles they are and continue to perform," President Sirleaf said.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President Sirleaf made the remarks on Tuesday, December 20th, 2016, in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, when she commissioned six newly confirmed senior government officials.

The Liberian leader recounted the level of commitment, dedication and patriotism the commissioned officials including Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Madam Vivian Wreh, Liberia Ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, among others have over the years demonstrated in serving their country. Similarly, she commended family members of the commissioned officials for standing by them in making their country a place for all.

Speaking on behalf of those commissioned, the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Mr. Sylvester M. Grisgby said he and his colleagues were gratified by their appointments to serve the Liberian people through their contributions in writing the history of the leadership of President Sirleaf for the period of her tenure.

Minister Grigsby recalled that in most instances, those serving in this government, especially for those who work closely with the Liberian leader - it is incumbent upon them to muster the courage during long working hours in order to adjust to the President's work habit. He stressed: "These are some of the signs of a disciplined and true leader."

He assured the Liberian leader that he and his colleagues would do everything to ensure that such trend continues. For her part, Ambassador Vivian Wreh commended the Liberian leader for their preferment and the opportunity afforded them to serve their country.

Those commissioned were - Hon. Sylvester M. Grigsby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Titi Wreh, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the Republic of Guinea, Mrs. Willye Mai Tolbert King, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Liberia to the Republic of Cote d' Ivoire, Cllr. Boakai N. Kanneh, Chairman, Law Reform Commission, Hon. Sam. Gaye, Director, Executive Protection Services and Rev. Sando E. Townsend, Religious Advisor to the President.

The Ceremony was attended by senior government officials including Vice President, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, Governance Commission Chairman, Dr. Amos C. Sawyer, Foreign Minister, Marjon V. Kamara as well as family members and well-wishers.