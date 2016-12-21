20 December 2016

Namibia: Customs Officials in Court Over Bribes

By Nomhle Kangootui

THREE customs officials based at Oshikango border post appeared in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court yesterday facing charges of corruption after they allegedly solicited bribes.

The three officials, Lalius Amutewa, Jeremia Shipungo and Licius Nakale were arrested on Sunday.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi, who confirmed the arrests, said this has been going on for sometime until some Chinese businessmen complained. Kanguatjivi also said they found N$15 000 on the officials when the police and the Anti-Corruption Commission officials arrested them.

Chinese businessman John Zhou said they had had enough of the officials asking for bribes from them and threatening them when their containers arrived at the border.

Zhou said some officials asked for N$100 000 and then negotiate down to N$50 000.

"If you do not give them that money, your container will remain there. They look for unnecessary faults on your containers and tell you that if you want your consignment you must pay. We came together as a group and reported this to stop," Zhou said.

The three were denied bail.

