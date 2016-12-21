20 December 2016

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Congo-Kinshasa: Fatalities Reported As DRC President's Mandate Expires

By Ole Tangen Jr

Security forces have reportedly shot dead several protesters Tuesday who were protesting DRC President Joseph Kabila's failure to step down after his mandate expired overnight.

Gunfire was heard in several districts of Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, at least two people were reportedly killed according to Human Rights Watch. President Joseph Kabila refused to step down after his mandate ended stating that the mechanisms were not in place for a fair and balanced election in the country.

"Security forces have responded disproportionately in many cases," Ida Sawyer, the direct of Human Rights Watch for Central Africa, told DW.

Scattered protests started on Tuesday but Kinshasa's normally busy boulevards were mostly deserted as pockets of protesting youths were dispersed by volleys of teargas.

"We are reviewing allegations of up to 20 civilians killed, but it (the information) is pretty solid," the UN human rights director for Congo, Jose Maria Arana told Reuters.

"I am gravely concerned by the arrests of those who seek to express their political views," said Maman Sambo Sidikou, who heads the UN mission in Congo (MONUSCO).

In Lubumbashi, a city in the heart of Congo's richest copper mining area, police reportedly fired live bullets to prevent demonstrations.

"I think there will be trouble. The people are saying Kabila has to leave," student Joe Doublier told Reuters.

"It's been 16 years and nothing has changed," he said. President Joseph Kabila has been in power since 2001 and took over after his father Laurent Kabila was assassinated.

Fears of escalation

Etienne Tshisekedi, leader of the main opposition in DRC took to social media urging supporters to stage peaceful protests. "I launch a solemn appeal to the Congolese people to not recognize the illegal and illegitimate authority of Joseph Kabila," Tshisekedi said in a video posted on social media.

The message was not available in the DR Congo because authorities have imposed restrictions on certain social media networks.

Tshisekedi stated that he hopes to continue talks launched by the Catholic Church to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis. Unfortunately the talks were halted last week.

The opposition is pushing for elections early next year and for a pledge from President Kabila not to stand. Many protesters have reportedly been arrested in the past 24 hours, mostly in the eastern city of Goma, according to human rights groups.

Just 15 minutes before his mandate was up, state television announced that there will be a new cabinet which will be led by the opposition-leaning Prime Minister Samy Badibanga.

"The newscaster announced that Kabila had signed a decree with 74 new ministers who would make up the government of Samy Badibanga," said Ida Sawyer. "But many people saw this announcement as a distraction from all the calls for Kabila to step down," the rights activist added.

