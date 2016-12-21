20 December 2016

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Disaster Risk Management Officials Deliver Baby Boy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two City of Cape Town disaster risk management officials helped deliver a baby boy in a public bathroom near Bakoven on Sunday, the City said.

The two officials - Sam Freeman and Dominique Daniels were on duty assisting with the Identikidz programme, said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith on Tuesday.

They were approached by law enforcement officers who told them what was transpiring in a nearby public bathroom.

Smith said Freeman rushed into the toilet and found the mom-to-be in pain on the bathroom floor.

"He proceeded to help her deliver the baby while his colleague Daniels relayed the situation to the Disaster Operations Centre and the emergency medical services that were on route."

The baby has been named Samuel.

Freeman kept baby Samuel wrapped in a blanket provided by a bystander and waited for the ambulance to arrive in order to cut the umbilical cord.

Samuel and his mom were transported to Somerset Hospital.

"Yet again, our staff members have done the City proud," Smith said.

"We're told the mom was only six months pregnant, so the actions of Messrs Freeman and Daniels are to be commended. If they hadn't responded in the way they did, the situation might have turned out differently."

Source: News24

South Africa

President Speaks 'Without Thinking', Opposition Party Says

The Congress of the People (Cope) has accused President Jacob Zuma of insulting ANC stalwarts and national executive… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2016 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.