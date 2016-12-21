South Africa: Disaster Risk Management Officials Deliver Baby Boy

Two City of Cape Town disaster risk management officials helped deliver a baby boy in a public bathroom near Bakoven on Sunday, the City said.

The two officials - Sam Freeman and Dominique Daniels were on duty assisting with the Identikidz programme, said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith on Tuesday.

They were approached by law enforcement officers who told them what was transpiring in a nearby public bathroom.

Smith said Freeman rushed into the toilet and found the mom-to-be in pain on the bathroom floor.

"He proceeded to help her deliver the baby while his colleague Daniels relayed the situation to the Disaster Operations Centre and the emergency medical services that were on route."

The baby has been named Samuel.

Freeman kept baby Samuel wrapped in a blanket provided by a bystander and waited for the ambulance to arrive in order to cut the umbilical cord.

Samuel and his mom were transported to Somerset Hospital.

"Yet again, our staff members have done the City proud," Smith said.

"We're told the mom was only six months pregnant, so the actions of Messrs Freeman and Daniels are to be commended. If they hadn't responded in the way they did, the situation might have turned out differently."

Source: News24