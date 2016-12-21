20 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Sonatrach, Turkish Company Botas Sign Cooperation Agreement

The national hydrocarbon group Sonatrach and Turkish company Botas signed Tuesday, in Algiers, an agreement aimed at the strengthening of their relations in the medium and long terms and the implementation of the areas of cooperation, notably to develop their positions in the regional markets.

This agreement was signed by the Chief Executive Officer of Sonatrach Amine Mazouzi and Botas' CEO Burhan Ozcan.

The agreement provides for the exploration of partnership opportunities in fields of common interest in the hydrocarbon chain in Algeria, Turkey and other regions.

In the signing ceremony, Mazouzi underlined that through this agreement, "Sonatrach and Botas confirm their willingness to strengthen and develop their long-standing relations and extend their cooperation to new areas in the best interest of the two companies."

