Uganda: Parliament Throws Out Museveni's Directive On Income Tax Bill

Members of parliament debate during the plenary session recently. Parliament on Wednesday rejected President Museveni’s directive on Income Tax Bill.

Parliament has rejected President Museveni's directive on the Income Tax Act seeking to ring-fence oil production sharing from taxes.

Mr Museveni on November 23 this year returned the bill to Parliament for the third time, and directed the House to amend Clause 6 of Section 89G, to scrap income tax on oil production, fearing that it would undermine oil production.

The section provides that, "in case of a licensee granted a petroleum exploration license after 31st December 2015, the allowable deductions shall be subject to the limitations on deductions specified in the Production Sharing Agreement".

But the President fears that taxing shares may compromise and threaten exploration potential of the country's oil reserves.

However, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga upon further scrutiny realised that the bill had already been assented to much earlier, on November 19, 2016 making it law, and the President's directive does not apply.

She announced the resolution while chairing the Parliament on Wednesday morning.

"Although I submitted it to the committee, on further scrutiny, we realised that he bill had already been assented to," she said.

The Speaker has also told Parliament that she has written to the President alerting him of the legal status of the bill, now an Act of Parliament.

"I have written to the president to advise that if there are amendments he wants to make, the ministry of Finance should come now with separate proposals because this is already law," Kadaga said.