Somalia: Puntland Launches Sweep in Bosasso After Killings

Puntland forces launched a massive operation in the coastal town of Bosasso on Wednesday following the murder of Puntland's presidency director Aden Gaas was killed by Gunmen.

Reports say the security forces have made a dawn anti-militancy operation in major parts of the seaside city, in a bid to apprehend the culprits behind the murder of the director.

Aden Gaas Haruse was gunned down by two Al shabaab assassins armed with pistols outside a hotel in Bosasso city, the commercial hub of Puntland state in northeast of Somalia.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the murder of the deputy police commander of Puntland who was killed last week in Bosasso by gunmen.

No suspect was arrested for the both killings in Bosasso.