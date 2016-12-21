21 December 2016

Somalia: MP Farah Abdulkadir Accused of Behind Journalist's Killing

Osman Sheikh Mohamed (Qooh), who run for the lower house seat has accused MP Farah Abdulkadir, a close ally to the president of being behind the murder of Radio Shabelle reporter.

He said the reporter Abdulaziz Mohamed Ali Hassji was shot dead a day after Radio Shabelle has reported an electoral fraud in the election of Farah Abdulakdir as a member of the lower house.

Qooh was a parliamentary candidate who has been intimidated and threatened by Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir during the election of his clan's seat in the lower house chamber of the parliament.

Radio Shabelle's reporter has been shot dead by two men armed with pistols in Mogadishu in 27 September, 2016. No group has claimed responsibility for the murder.

