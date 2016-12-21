Nigeria: Workers, Patients Desert Hospital As Lassa Fever Kills Two in Ogun

Activities at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta yesterday were put on hold as medical personnel and patients deserted the hospital due to fear of Lassa Fever which claims two lives.

Barely four months after Ogun state government declared the state Lassa fever-free, the viral disease known as Lassa Hemorrhagic Fever (LHF) has killed an assistant nursing officer, Adesuyi Abolanle and a serving Corps member, whose identity could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

Adesuyi was said to have attended to the corps member who had contacted the virus while working as morgue attendant in the hospital.

It was further learnt that the morgue attendant was on ground to help his father who manages the morgue at the FMC in Abeokuta.

Vanguard gathered that apparently worried about the successive death of the duo, the hospital management commissioned a test at the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan. The result which came in yesterday confirmed that they were killed by Lassa Fever on Friday and Sunday respectively.

It was further gathered that two others, a doctor and a nurse were being attended to at the intensive care unit of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta over the viral infection.

Vanguard reliably gathered that as soon the news of the nature of the death of the assistant Chief Nursing Officer was revealed, many medical personnel in the department deserted the place.

Also, some patients in the hospital begged to be discharged out of fear of possible Lassa Fever infection.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Segun Orisajo confirmed Adesuyi's death.

He said when the virus broke out in the hospital, the management placed Adesuyi and two other members of staff under surveillance.

"Officers of the state ministry of health have embarked on a contact tracing exercise to ascertain the number of people that could have also contacted the disease.

"They are also doing decontamination of thematic areas but the management of FMC has assured members of the public not to exercise fear because it can only be contacted only through fluid

"Officials of the state ministry of health led by the commissioner Dr Babatunde Ipaye was at the hospital to render their support and complaints.

Meanwhile, the State government has confirmed the death of two persons as a result of Lassa fever.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babatunde Ipaye while confirming the incident in a statement sent to newsmen in Abeokuta , allayed the fear of the staff, particularly the nurses,saying the situation does not call for unnecessary panic.

He added that Lassa Fever can only be transmitted by getting in contact with body fluid unlike that of Ebola which can be transmitted through air and other means.