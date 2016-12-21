Sierra Leone: Africell Supports Hosting of 2016 'President Ernest Bai Koroma's Tournament'

In line with its policy to continue supporting sports in Sierra Leone, Africell Mobile Company, in collaboration with Mercury International and the Sierra Leone Brewery Limited, among others, has provided the necessary support to the Bombali District Football Association (BDFA) and Hon. Chernor Bah to host the President Ernest Bai Koroma's 2016 football tournament in Makeni.

The ongoing tournament at the Wusum Grounds in Makeni feature teams from Bombali, Port Loko, Tonkolili and Koinadugu district respectively. The finals has been slated for December 25, 2016 (Christmas Day) with the winner taking home Le 10million.

According to the company's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura, it would be the fifth consecutive year they were partnering with the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and the BDFA to organise the tournament.

He was speaking yesterday at the company's Headquarters on 1 Pivot Lane, Wilberforce, during the display of trophies to journalists.

He said soccer was arguably the world's most popular sport as no other sport was being played and watched by so many people in the world.

He stated that the major aim of the tournament was to build better relationships among non-premiership teams in the region; spot net talents and to provide a platform for youths who were skilled in football to showcase their talents and build the foundation for their future professional careers.

He further reiterated that the company prides itself as being the most dominant supporter of sports in the country as they cut across all sporting disciplines including; football, volleyball, lawn and table tennis, basketball, athletics, squash and Golf, adding, "Africell's support for sports in the country has led to the hosting of National and International Tournaments, which have inspired self-belief and confidence in Sierra Leoneans to aspire reaching the highest potentials imbedded in us."

Mr. Bangura commended Hon. Chernor Bah and the BDFA for steering the organisation for the tournament and congratulated the winners in advance.

"Africell will continue to make the difference in our beloved country. Africell na wi network en Salone na wi country," he said.

Mercury International Chief Executive Officer, Samir Hassanyeh,stated that Mercury was associated with sports in Sierra Leone, as it was not the first time of supporting the tournament and other sporting disciplines in the country to enhance and promote sports in the country.

He assured of the company's continuous support of sports among other developmental programmes in the country, while commending Hon. Chernor Bah for his laudable initiative and taking the lead for the tournament to ensure that non-premiership teams in the north were not feel left out.

In his statement, Hon. Chernor Bah acclaimed the sponsors, especially Africell and Mercury for their laudable venture to promote and enhance football development in the country.

"It is good to start things but sustainability has been the challenge. I want to say publicly that I have not spent a single sent from my pocket for this tournament because the sponsors provided all the funds needed," he said.

Hon. Bah disclosed the idea behind the hosting of the "President Ernest Bai Koroma's Trophy came from the BDFA as he was only called upon for his love for sports.

The Deputy Speaker use the occasion to present awards to both Africell and Mercury International for their invaluable support towards the successful hosting of the tournament over the years.