The South African Government expressed concern about the current situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and condemns any outbreak of violence. These incidences threaten the hard-won democratic gains made by the DRC through the past two elections.

The South African Government calls on all parties to seek only peaceful solutions to the political developments in the DRC in line with the Constitution of the DRC and the Security Council Resolution 2277 (2016).

The South African Government supports the outcomes of the National Political Dialogue facilitated by AU facilitator Mr Edem Kodjo, as well as the current National Episcopal Conference of Congo (CENCO) direct talks led by President Mgr. Marcel Utembi. The South African Government encourages the participants to the current CENCO-facilitated talks to resume on 21 December 2016, as agreed.

South Africa likewise renews the call on all stakeholders to uphold the principles, ideals and aspirations of the Congolese people as enshrined in the DRC Constitution in accordance with the SADC and AU principles and guidelines governing democratic elections. South Africa continues to call on all parties to exercise restraint and to take urgent steps to end the violence and restore the protection given to the people of DRC through its Constitution.

Likewise, the Congolese Diaspora is urged to work through their political leaders in the DRC, and not to resort to violence.

South Africa which has partnered with the people of the DRC for the past two and a half decades continues to provide support to the people of the DRC to achieve lasting and sustainable peace, security and development in the country.

Lastly, the South African Government calls on the international community to assist the DRC in the peace process.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation