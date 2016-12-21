South Africa: Gunshots At Cape Town Mall, Cash-in-Transit Heist At Another

Gunshots were fired at a Cape Town mall during an attempted robbery at the same time that a gang of four robbers targeted a second mall in a cash-in-transit heist, Western Cape police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two guards were about to load money into an ATM at a bank in the N1 City Mall at 08:30 when the four approached and robbed them.

"The suspects fled the scene in a red Mazda with an undisclosed amount of money and two firearms [belonging to] the security guards. The suspects are yet to be arrested," she said.

No shots were fired during the heist.

Also at 08:30, shots were fired at Vangate Mall in Athlone when two men entered the shopping centre through its Bosduif Road entrance.

Police say seconds after the shots were fired, numerous calls were made by shoppers and business owners to the police, who were at the scene within minutes.

Police confirm that the men fled the scene in a getaway car and that no one was injured.

None of the businesses were robbed and the mall's video footage of the incident is being analysed.

Rwexana said a case of attempted business robbery is being investigated.

The incidents come as officers continue their daily patrols in and around shopping centres for increased visibility during the festive season.

