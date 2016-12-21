Rwanda: U-20 Handball Team Storms IHF Africa Zone 5B Final

Rwanda U-20 men's handball team are just a win away from claiming their first regional title after storming the final of the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone 5B Challenge tournament in Mukono, Uganda.

Rwanda reached the final after defeating Burundi 47-21 on Tuesday to set a tantalizing clash against the hosts and defending champions Uganda today, at 2pm. Uganda narrowly defeated Kenya 34-33 to progress.

Viateur Rwamanywa and Shaffy Niyonkuru contributed a combined 18 goals to guide Antione Ntabanganyimana's side to their first regional final. Rwanda are the only unbeaten side at the ongoing biennial tournament.

Today's final clash will be the second time that both side will face-off having been drawn in the same group B with Rwanda defeating Uganda in that fixture 37-24.

Ntabanganyimana says his team is determined to end a seven-year title wait, "We have talked to the players and the morale is high, they are all aware of our mission here so the whole team is ready and looking forward to the final game."

Meanwhile, the final game will be preceded by the third-place playoff clash between Kenya and Burundi, at 12 pm.

Today

Third place

Kenya vs Burundi 12pm

Final

Rwanda vs Uganda 2pm

Tuesday: Semi-finals

Rwanda 47-21 Burundi

Kenya 33-34 Uganda