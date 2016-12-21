20 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Equestrian Federation Elects New President

Luanda — With a single list led by Carlos Mendonça, the election of the new president of the Angolan Equestrian Federation will take place this Thursday in Luanda, taking into account the four-year 2017/2020 term.

The event, to be held at 10 o'clock, will have as its voting population the equestrian centers of Benguela, 4R's, equestrian center of Huíla, equestrian clubs of the KiKuxe and Gemunalo, Equestrian Centers of Huambo and Benguela and the Mounted Police Command, Angop learn on Tuesday from the outgoing secretary general, Paulo Alexandre.

Carlos Mendonça will replace in the position José Alfredo "Ekuiki", indicated in the new team as president of the table of the general assembly.

Paulo Alexandre (first vice-president), Ginga Almeida (second vice-president) and Januário Marcos (secretary-general) will also serve on the board.

