Angola: Inefop Trains Over 17,000 Youth in 2016

Luanda — At 17,021 young people were trained in 2016 in vocational training centers of the National Institute of Employment and Professional Training (INEFOP), assigned to the Ministry of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security (MAPTSS), said Monday, In Luanda, the deputy director general of that institution, António Agostinho Pereira.

The deputy general director of INEFOP provided the information during the closing of the vocational training cycle of the province of Luanda / 2016.

According to the official, among the figure 10,378 trained are male and 7,543 women. António Agostinho Pereira added that 139 courses were lectured with highlight to the sectors of tourism, catering, industry, energy, agriculture and services, in order to support and boost government initiatives in the diversification of the economy.