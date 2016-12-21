A mother who abandoned her newborn baby in a minibus taxi at the Pavilion shopping centre two weeks ago was arrested for child abandonment on Tuesday evening.

News24 had earlier reported that the boy was found hidden under the seat of a minibus taxi with a note from his mother apologising for abandoning him and asking for forgiveness.

The note, in isiZulu, read: "I apologise for what I did, please forgive me. There is nothing I can do. The father is denying the baby. I don't have an ID to apply for a grant because I left it at home in the rural area. Please take good care of the baby or send it to the police."

On Wednesday police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that officers from the Pinetown Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested a 37-year-old woman at Embo township area near Hillcrest.

"It was a hard case to crack because there were no witnesses and the note left with the child did not reveal much about the mother," she said.

"From the medication left with the child the detectives ascertained that the medication was issued at St Mary's Hospital in Marrianhill. Further investigation at the hospital (showed) she had registered an incomplete residential address and did not leave her cellphone number."

Gwala said that using the scant details obtained from the hospital, detectives took to the streets looking for the mother.

"The detectives hit a hard wall, they had nothing to go on except for a vague address which stated that she stayed close to Khabazela High School at Embo. It took painstaking investigation, lots of hard work, long hours and sheer brilliance from detectives in trying to locate the suspect," she said.

The woman will appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24