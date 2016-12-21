Angola: Chief Justice Calls On Judges for Greater Social, Individual Responsibility

Luanda — The Chief justice of the Supreme Court, Manuel da Costa Aragão, Tuesday in Luanda called for a greater social and individual responsibility of judges in the exercise of their profession for the achievement of justice.

The judicial magistrate, who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of 36 new judges, urged them to do their best and help solve the country's legal problems.

He encouraged the new judges, who will work in the provincial courts of Luanda, Huambo, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Huíla, Bié, Malange, Cuando Cubango, Lunda Norte, Uíge, Zaire, Cabinda and Lobito to not refrain from exercising the new office.

He noted that many do not know what the law is, but rather the justice, only they know it by its opposite effects, that is, by the injustice.