20 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Basketball - Electoral Commission Suspends Elections At Fab

Luanda — Elections of the new governing bodies of the Angolan Basketball Federation for a 2017/2020 term, originally scheduled for 22 December, were suspended by the electoral commission due to the process of analysis of the complaint imposed by List A, led by Hélder Cruz, After invalidation of his candidature.

The information was provided today to Angop by the commission scrutinizer, António Monteiro "Bambino", saying that there were doubts about some of the points raised in the complaint, from which the election was suspended until the clarification, so that the process is transparent.

"The complaint involves a number of situations, highlighting the Constitution of the Republic and the General Law of Sport, so they cannot take a hurried attitude," he said.

António Monteiro said that the arguments contained in the written complaint submitted by the candidate, which, contrary to the Law on Sport, "appeals" to the Constitution of the Republic are being analyzed, alleging that there are no precepts in the Magna law that Access to management positions in a sports association.

List A was invalidated by the presence of the name of the former basketball player Carlos Almeida, currently deputy to the National Assembly, proposed to preside at the general assembly table, a situation considered as ineligibility under article 55 of the Law of Sports, which refers to Entities whose position or occupation are incompatible with management positions in governing bodies of sports associations.

However, the lawyer Henda Viegas, one of the members who flanked the table at a conference where announced the protest, gave some subsidies on the case.

