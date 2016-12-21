Algerian-Mauritanian Cooperation - Very Positive Results So Far

Prime Minister Abdelmalek Sellal underlined, Tuesday in Algiers, the "very positive" results of cooperation between Algeria and Mauritania.

The huge potentialities in the two countries and the numerous complementarity and partnership opportunities encourage the two governments to make more achievements," said Sellal in his opening address at the 18th session of the Algerian-Mauritanian High Joint Commission, he co-chaired with his Mauritanian counterpart, Yahya Ould Hademine.

Sellal announced that the implementation of the agreements on consular cooperation and double taxation, in addition to the investment projects of the Algerian hydrocarbon company SONATRACH in the field of energy.

The two sides seek to achieve structuring projects, particularly in the fields of trade, agriculture, fishing and information and communication technologies (ICTs), said the Premier.

They also work for the opening of a border post to facilitate the movement of persons and goods and to increase trading, he said.

The Premier invited chambers of commerce and industry and businessmen to participate in fairs and business meetings to seize partnership opportunities.