21 December 2016

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: James Ibori Released

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Premium Times
James Ibori.
By Emmanuel Aziken

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has been released from prison.

He was released a few minutes past noon upon a court order. His media aide, Mr. Tony Elumenor confirmed the release to Vanguard.

Ibori was sentenced by a United Kingdom court to prison for 13 years and served out his term midnight yesterday.

Expectation of his return home to Nigeria, however, remains murky as friends and associates many of who are gathered in London deliberate on the future of the former governor.

More on This

Ibori - Ribadu's Excesses, Not Me, Removed Him From Office

Former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has asked journalists to stop maligning him almost on daily basis. Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.