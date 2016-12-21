16 December 2016

Liberia: Vice President Boakai Lights Christmas Tree - Calls On Liberians to Celebrate, Reach Out to Someone

Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has switched on the Christmas Tree at the Executive Mansion marking the official commencement of the celebration of the festive holidays with a call on Liberians to reach out to someone.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai performed the Christmas tree lighting ceremony on behalf of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Thursday evening, December 15, 2016 on the grounds of the of the Executive Mansion. He called on all Liberians to celebrate Christmas with positive hope and reach out to someone and share the joy in furtherance of the Christmas spirit.

He admonished all Liberians that as they approach the New Year - to ensure that peace and tranquility prevail in the country noting: "Liberia is he only country Liberians have and must do everything to maintain the peace and stability it now enjoys"- Vice President Boakai emphasized.

He extolled everyone especially those who after attending the commissioning ceremony of the Mount Coffee Hydropower plant in Harrisburg, still found sufficient time and strength to attend the ceremony. He then wished every Liberian a very Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

The Ceremony was graced by Members of the Legislature, Cabinet and Judicial branches of government, Members of the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, including Guinea Ambassador to Liberia and Doyen, Linda Thomas Greenfield, U.S. Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Abdullah Dore, former United States Ambassador to Liberia, Deborah R. Malac, religious leaders, ordinary Liberian citizens amid beautiful renditions by "The Call To Worship Music Ministry".

