Kenya: It's Unethical to Leave Patients Suffering, Bishop Tells Doctors

Eldoret Catholic Bishop Cornelius Korir has urged striking doctors return to work saying it is unethical for them to ignore the plight of thousands of patients suffering in public hospitals while they agitate for improved pay.

And appealed to the striking doctors to 'do the right thing' by giving 'dialogue a chance.'

"It is unfortunate that representatives of both doctors and government negotiating a deal to end the strike have taken a hard-line stance as patients suffer in our public hospitals," said Bishop Korir.

He was speaking during the commissioning of the Trinity Mission Hospital in Uasin Gishu County.

"I want to therefore appeal to both parties to soften this hard-line stance. Doctors, on the other hand, should agree to resume work," he added.

Bishop Korir faulted remarks attributed to representatives of the doctors' union calling on their colleagues offering services at Kenyatta National Hospital's private wing to also down their tools, terming it as inhuman.

RECONSIDER STRIKE DECISION

"The doctors should understand that not all Kenyans can afford to seek medication in private hospitals and I urge them to reconsider their decision on the nationwide strike," said Bishop Korir.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago.

"The doctors need to be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans even as they negotiate their collective bargaining agreement with the government," said Governor Mandago.

Mr Mandago said the national and county governments are willing and ready to sit down with the doctors and resolve all the issues that are impeding their return to work.

On Tuesday, Lady Justice Hellen Wasilwa found Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials guilty of contempt and ordered them to appear in court without fail on Thursday.

This is a after they ignored an earlier court order directing them to suspend the strike.

CHRISTMAS GIFT

Meanwhile, West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin and Ahadi Kenya Trust chief executive Stanley Kamau have also asked the doctors to call off the strike during this festive period.

"This is the best Christmas gift the striking doctors can give to Kenyans," said the governor.

The two made the remarks in Kapenguria when they donated foodstuffs and other essentials to vulnerable families in the county ahead of the festivities.

Mr Kamau asked the government to stop threatening union officials saying this may worsen the situation.

"Let's embrace dialogue because those who are greatly affected by the strike are low income Kenyans who cannot afford health services in private hospitals," he said.

Additional reporting by Oscar Kakai